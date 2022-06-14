Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators are trying to make a methodical case that President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election led directly to the insurrection by his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The panel investigating the attack has now held the first two in a series of hearings. providing its initial findings after a yearlong probe and more than 1,000 interviews. The committee is trying to establish that Trump pushed lies about widespread election fraud despite hearing clear evidence that his claims were not true. Future hearings will review Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks ahead of the insurrection.