Documents rediscovered: Sojourner Truth’s fight to save son

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

Recently uncovered court documents from 1828 related to noted abolitionist Sojourner Truth will be on display after almost two centuries. The court papers from her successful court fight to reunite with a son sold to slavery were spotted in January by an eagle-eyed New York state archivist. They will briefly be on public display Wednesday at the Ulster County Courthouse in Kingston, New York, the same building where she brought her case. The eight hand-written pages offer new details about a significant turning point in her eventful life. For the past forty years, the papers have been safely stored at the climate-controlled New York State Archives in Albany.