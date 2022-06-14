Cubans adapt a month after devastating hotel explosion

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Hundreds of Baptists have been meeting at an open-air amphitheater in Havana on recent Sundays. That’s because their church was severely damaged by an explosion at the neighboring Hotel Saratoga just over a month ago. The blast killed 46 people, though those in the church itself were spared. Church leaders are hopeful their building can be restored. But it’s just one of the architectural casualties of the blast. A school, a theater and at least three apartment buildings were damaged. The five-star hotel itself was left in ruins. Officials haven’t said whether they will try to save the structure