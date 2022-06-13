Sheriff: Maryland deputy killed trying to arrest fugitive

PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland deputy was shot and killed while trying to arrest a fugitive. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says deputy Glenn Hilliard spotted the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, coming out of an apartment complex Sunday evening in Pittsville, Maryland. A foot chase ensued and Hilliard was shot trying to arrest the suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect was later captured after an extensive manhunt. Hilliard was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement and would have turned 42 later this month.