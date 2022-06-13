Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:47 AM

Care network to make changes after trans discrimination case

KION

By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A network of adult care facilities in Maine will adopt a nondiscrimination policy about the care of transgender people as part of a settlement with a woman who filed a human rights complaint against the company. Advocates described the agreement as a landmark settlement about elder care for transgender adults. The settlement came three months after Maine’s human rights panel ruled in favor of the woman, 79-year-old Marie King, who complained she was denied a room by an assisted living facility because she is transgender. The human rights commission approved the settlement during its meeting on Monday.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content