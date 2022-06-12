Backpack, laptop found where pair went missing in Amazon

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE

Associated Press

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s firefighters corps says its divers found a backpack and laptop in the remote Amazon area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips went missing a week ago. A firefighter told reports the backpack was tied to a tree that was half-submerged in the search area, which is near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. It is the flood season in the region and part of the forest is flooded. The local Indigenous association has confirmed that divers found a backpack but says it cannot immediately say to whom it belonged. Pereira and Phillips were last seen near the entrance of the Indigenous territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.