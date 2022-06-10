Skip to Content
Tribeca ‘documusical’ casts Rudy Giuliani’s arc as opera

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A new documentary about Rudy Giuliani premiering at the Tribeca Festival weaves in musical performances to give the ups and downs of the man once commonly referred to as “America’s Mayor” a touch of opera. Filmmaker Jed Rothstein titled his film “Rudy! A Documusical.” While much of the film is a sober analysis of Giuliani’s career, Rothstein weaves in performances by Broadway actors to serve like a Greek chorus. Giuliani, who served as lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, recently met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

