Israeli divers haul trash from ancient site for Oceans Day

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

CAESAREA, Israel (AP) — Divers visiting the ancient seaport of Caesarea on Israel’s Mediterranean coast occasionally find treasure, but for World Oceans Day they searched for trash. Twenty six scuba-diving volunteers removed around 45 kilograms — about 100 pounds — of garbage on Friday from between the sunken pillars and submerged ruins of the historic site as part of a United Nations World Oceans Day initiative. Dozens more volunteers at sites along Israel’s Mediterranean coast and on the Red Sea reefs in Eilat removed over 330 pounds (150 kilograms) worth of trash. The U.N. says the equivalent of a garbage truck full of plastic is dumped into the ocean each minute.