EXPLAINER: A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 riot

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is expected to spotlight two far-right extremist groups whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Top leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy in what authorities have described as an organized effort to subvert the election results and keep former President Donald Trump in office. Messages and social media posts detailed in court documents show how members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers began as early as November 2020 discussing the need to fight to keep Trump in office.