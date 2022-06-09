Brian Selznick’s ‘Big Tree’ to be published next spring

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Selznick’s next book was inspired in part by a famous friend, Steven Spielberg. Billed by publisher Scholastic as a “love letter to the natural world,” Selznick’s “Big Tree” tells the story of two sycamore seeds and their quest across time and space to save the world. The 528-page book, featuring nearly 300 pages of illustrations by Selznick, comes out April 4, 2023. Selznick’s previous books include “Wonderstruck,” “The Marvels” and “Invention of Hugo Cabret,” winner of the Caldecott medal for illustration of a children’s story and the basis of Martin Scorsese’s film “Hugo.”