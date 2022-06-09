13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 3-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a 13-year-old boy is charged with criminally negligent homicide after he allegedly shot a 3-year-old in the head while playing. Mobile County sheriff’s officials say the two children were playing at a residence when the older child hid in a closet and discovered an air rifle. News outlets report say the older youth emerged from the closet and pulled the trigger, striking the 3-year-old near the right eye. He died early Thursday at a hospital. The teen was charged as a juvenile and placed in a youth detention facility.