What we know about Trump’s actions as insurrection unfolded

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission has been to determine the former president’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said, and how he reacted. But large gaps remain.