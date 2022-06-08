Charging decision due Thursday in police shooting of Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan prosecutor says he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya. He’s the Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer in April. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker gave no hints Wednesday, saying only that he would disclose his “charging decision” at an afternoon news conference in Grand Rapids. The 26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop. Video shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the head. The officer had demanded that Lyoya take his hand off Schurr’s Taser.