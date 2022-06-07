Designer Scott Pask creates ‘a beautiful mess’ on Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Set designer Scott Pask was asked to create a roomful of junk on Broadway and somehow he turned it into something sublime. Tasked with designing the resale shop for a starry revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo,” Pask filled, layered, built and made space for some 4,000 pieces strewn across the stage at the Circle in the Square Theatre, work that has earned him a Tony nomination. There’s a hanging planter made of seashells discordantly holding a pair of boxing gloves, an Agatha Christie novel oddly nestled in a toaster and a box of unused baseballs resting in their original box.