Big campaign question for Democrats: Focus on Jan. 6 or not?

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The public hearings of the House committee investigating the insurrection pose a challenge to Democrats seeking to maintain narrow control of Congress. Some view the hearings as an invaluable moment to refocus the public’s attention on the violence that day and persistent threats to democracy. But polling shows voters are more interested in more personal issues like rising grocery and gas prices. Last year’s governor’s race in Virginia may serve as a warning sign. Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s campaign messages often incorporated former President Donald Trump and his role in sparking the insurrection. Yet in a state that President Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points, McAuliffe lost by 2 points.