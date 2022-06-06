UN climate chief: Don’t give in to despair on global warming

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. climate chief has urged countries to keep up hope and focus on tackling global warming despite the many obstacles now to international cooperation. Patricia Espinosa spoke at the start of a 10-day meeting where diplomats will try to lay the foundations for this year’s international climate summit in Egypt. Many of the key issues center around financial aid to poor countries. Since signing the 2015 Paris climate accord, most countries have stepped up their efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that drive global warming. But Espinosa said that “much more” is needed because “climate change is moving exponentially.” She expects nations to soon agree upon what she described as a “balanced package” to help poor nations.