Manhole explosions send 1 to hospital, force evacuations

BOSTON (AP) — Two manhole explosions in downtown Boston have forced the evacuation of two buildings, shattered a window and sent one person to the hospital. The explosions were reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the city’s Financial District. There is no immediate word on a cause. The Boston Fire Department said in a tweet that two buildings were evacuated and one person was taken to a hospital my emergency medical services. The fire department is also checking area buildings for smoke possible elevated levels of carbon monoxide.