Kentucky Democrat wears noose in new ad attacking Rand Paul

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrat Charles Booker appears on camera with a noose around his neck in a new online ad attacking his election opponent, Republican Sen. Rand Paul. The ad criticizes Paul for blocking anti-lynching legislation two years ago. It fails to mention that Paul co-sponsored a new version of the measure that cleared Congress this year and was signed by President Joe Biden. It’s a personally searing ad for Booker, who is Black. and says some of his own ancestors were lynched. The ad exemplifies Booker’s no-holds-barred approach to confronting racial and economic justice issues. But it ignores Paul’s outreach into Black neighborhoods.