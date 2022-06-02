Connecticut trooper pleads not guilty in 2020 fatal shooting

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper who killed a 19-year-old man while firing seven gunshots into the driver’s window of a stolen car in 2020 has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. Trooper Brian North appeared in Milford Superior Court on Thursday as relatives of Mubarak Soulemane repeated their calls for North to be convicted and fired. North remains free on bail but is on paid administrative leave. The state inspector general ruled the shooting was not justified. Soulemane was shot in January 2020 in West Haven after a high-speed car chase. North told investigators he believed he was protecting other officers at the scene when he opened fire.