Q&A: Mark Rylance on his still-evolving life in movies

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — With London’s stages closed for much of the pandemic, Mark Rylance — one of the theater’s most soulful actors — made six films. They span a wide gamut. A tech billionaire in Adam McKay’s apocalypse satire “Don’t Look Up.” Satan in Terrence Malick’s upcoming “The Way of the Wind.” Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones & All.” A tailor in the chamber-piece thriller “The Outfit.” Rylance also starred in a quirky and charming sports movie: Craig Roberts’ “The Phantom of the Open,” which Sony Pictures Classics releases Friday in theaters. The 62-year-old actor stars a real-life former shipyard crane operator who made his way into the British Open.