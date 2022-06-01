Carbon emissions dip, at least briefly, in China: study

By CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — China has seen a notable dip in its carbon emissions over the past three quarters — but it’s not clear how long the drop will continue. A new analysis of China’s economic data shows that emissions dropped 1.4% in the first three months of the year, compared to the prior year, making it the third consecutive quarter to show a drop — and the longest sustained dip in a decade. China’s recent emissions decline was driven by decreased production of cement and steel and lower electrical generation, as well as COVID lockdown measures. But it’s not clear whether China’s emissions will continue to decline this year. Over the past decade, five shorter dips were followed by rebounding emissions. China is the world’s top emitter of carbon dioxide.