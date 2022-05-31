US to seek new UN sanctions if North Korea holds nuke test

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it will push for additional sanctionson North Korea if it conducts a new nuclear test explosion. U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials have said North Korea could soon conduct its first nuclear test in nearly five years. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was asked Tuesday whether the U.S. would push for sanctions if the North conducted another nuclear test, and replied: “We absolutely will.” A united Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years. But last Thursday, China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would have imposed additional sanctions.