Seattle passes measures to address gig worker pay, rights

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has unanimously approved a measure that pushes app-based companies like food delivery services to improve wages and other working conditions for gig workers. Among other things, the legislation approved Tuesday would ensure app-based workers are paid minimum wage plus expenses and tips. The rates for workers at companies such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub would begin when drivers accept an order, in an effort to help the drivers — who are contract workers, not employees — earn the city’s $17.27 minimum hourly wage. In a statement, DoorDash criticized the council’s plans, and said the proposals would lead to higher costs for customers and reduced earnings for workers.