Group urges ICC to probe alleged use of mines in Libya war

CAIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch has called for the International Criminal Court to investigate allegations of the use of landmines in 2019 by Russian paramilitaries fighting in Libya. The New York-based watchdog said on Tuesday that new data has emerged from Libyan demining groups linking mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to the use of “banned booby traps” in Libya during an offensive by east-based Libyan forces trying to capture the capital of Tripoli from rival militias. The Wagner Group backed the offensive of the east-based forces led by Khalifa Hifter. The offensive collapsed in the spring of 2020. Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi.