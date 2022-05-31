Experts: Iran disrupts internet; tower collapse deaths at 34

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has disrupted internet access to the outside world as angry demonstrators rally over the collapse of a tower in southwestern Iran that has killed at least 34 people. Outrage and grief over the disaster continued to grow in the country. The disruption reported to The Associated Press on Tuesday has plunged the southwestern province into digital isolation, making it difficult for journalists to authenticate events and for activists to share footage and organize protests. There’s been widespread anger in Abadan, where residents alleging government negligence have shouted slogans against the Islamic Republic. The rising political and economic pressures come as talks to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers have hit a deadlock.