All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash; autopsies begin

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA

Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. Tara Air said all the bodies have been flown to Kathmandu and taken to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing autopsies. They will be handed over to relatives once it is done. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower Sunday while flying on a scheduled 20-minute flight in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops. Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals.