Shanghai lockdown: Residents demand release, and some get it

By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Residents in China’s largest city of Shanghai have become bolder in demanding the lifting or easing of coronavirus restrictions that have left millions locked up in their compounds for almost two months. People in one upscale community took to the streets and the next morning were free to leave. The triumphant story quickly spread on chat groups across the city this week. Other groups confronted management in their complexes and some won at least a partial release. The incidents reflect the buildup frustration over lengthy lockdowns. They also are a reminder of the power of China’s neighborhood and residential committees. They have become the target of complaints after some refused to allow residents out even after official restrictions were relaxed.