Montana schools chief cited in case of illegal bus passing

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Police have cited Montana’s top schools administrator in a case in which a pickup truck illegally passed a school bus last week while it was stopped to pick up students in a residential subdivision. The office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said Friday that video reportedly does not show the pickup’s license plate. The bus driver told Helena police he recognized Arntzen driving the pickup last week and that he wrote down the license plate number. Arntzen’s office says she does not recall the incident. She thanked the bus driver for his vigilance. The maximum fine for passing a school bus in Montana is $1,000.