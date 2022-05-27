Building collapse death toll in southwest Iran rises to 24

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Rescue teams at the site of a 10-story collapsed building in southwestern Iran have found five more bodies, bringing the death toll to 24. That’s according to a report by Iran’s state TV on Friday. A tower at the Metropol Building that was under-construction in the city of Abadan collapsed on Monday. Thirty-seven people were rescued and three of them are still being treated in hospital. It remains unclear how many more people are buried beneath the rubble. Iran’s senior vice president visited the site of the disaster on Friday. Authorities have arrested the city’s mayor and several other suspects in a widening probe.