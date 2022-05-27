Adam Conover’s ‘G Word’ is funny crash course in government

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Conover is sure that laughter can open people up to new ideas. He tested the approach in “Adam Ruins Everything,” in which he punctured conventional wisdom on matters ranging from charity to jaywalking. He’s back with “The G Word,” which digs into how the U.S. government affects our daily lives. The topics covered include the federal government’s role in weather, food safety and disease control. The six-episode series that’s described as a comedy-documentary is now streaming on Netflix. Conover says his hybrid approach to comedy was inspired by Jon Stewart and by shows such as “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”