Singing about suffrage, and thinking about current struggles

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After a buzzy, sold-out run and three extensions, “Suffs,” Shaina Taub’s musical about the suffragists of the early 20th century, closes May 29. From the same off-Broadway stage that birthed the juggernaut “Hamilton,” the show introduced audiences to real-life characters such as Alice Paul, Ida B. Wells and Carrie Chapman Catt who were instrumental in gaining the right to vote for U.S. women. Reflecting on an eventful, emotional run to The Associated Press, cast members also spoke about how more current issues impacted both actors and audiences — especially abortion rights and the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.