Justices to rule in gun case with US raw from mass shootings

By JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — With mass shootings in Texas, New York and California fresh in Americans’ mind, the Supreme Court will soon issue its biggest gun ruling in more than a decade. The ruling in a New York case is expected to make it easier to carry guns in public in some of the largest cities. The justices already are in an uncomfortable spotlight over a leaked draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade’s nationwide right to abortion. And now they’re facing a possible backlash from the guns case. In both the abortion and gun cases, the court could issue decisions that polls say would be unpopular with the majority of Americans.

