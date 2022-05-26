How Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea in fall from grace

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Roman Abramovich’s ownership of Chelsea is ending in a way unimaginable when he was on the field in February celebrating the team’s FIFA Club World Cup triumph. It was only in November that Abramovich was seen back at Stamford Bridge for the first time in more than three years being feted by the president of Israel for his antisemitism activism. Ultimately, it was Abramovich’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin that led to him losing control of Chelsea. An enforced sale after Abramovich was sanctioned is concluding after three months with American investor Todd Boehly fronting a new ownership group.