Germany: G-7 nations can lead the way on ending coal use

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s energy and climate minister says the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead the way on ending the use of coal. Coal is a heavily polluting fossil fuel that’s responsible for a large chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions. Senior officials from the G-7 countries are holding a three-day meeting in Berlin. They will seek to agree common targets for the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy that scientists say is urgently needed to curb climate change. Getting the broader Group of 20 leading and emerging economies to sign on to ambitious targets set by some of the most advanced economies will be key, as countries such as China, India and Indonesia remain heavily reliant on coal.