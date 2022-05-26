EXPLAINER: What Turkey’s Erdogan could gain in NATO debate

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s leader has caused a stir by throwing a wrench in Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO, lashing out at fellow alliance member Greece and announcing plans for a new incursion into Syria. And that all happened in a two-week span. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to be using Turkey’s role as a mediator in the Ukraine war and its ability to veto the two Nordic nations’ NATO applications as an opportunity to air a variety of long-standing grievances. Amplifying his strongman image by focusing on international disputes also could resonate domestically as Turkey gears up for a general election next year.