‘Trump is in the past’: Mounting losses show limits of power

By JILL COLVIN and JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump began May with a decisive win for a favored candidate in Ohio, catapulting a Senate hopeful to a primary victory. But the month ended in stinging defeat for Trump as one of his top targets for retribution walloped the Trump-endorsed challenger by more than 50 percentage points in the Georgia governor’s GOP primary. As the first round of primaries comes to a close, the month has laid bare Trump’s diminished grip on the Republican Party. But the races have also made clear the extent to which the party has been transformed in Trump’s image. And they’ve shown that his “MAGA” movement isn’t going anywhere, whether he decided to run again or not.