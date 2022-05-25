Services set for ‘hero’ officer killed in supermarket attack

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The security guard killed in the Buffalo supermarket shooting on May 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday, as the country grapples with another massacre at a Texas school that killed 19 children and two adults. The Buffalo Police Department will honor retired officer Aaron Salter with a presentation of honors at his funeral in Getzville. Services are also set for 77-year-old Pearl Young. The 55-year-old Salter fired multiple times at the gunman who attacked the Tops Friendly Market before being shot and killed himself. Young was a great-grandmother who is remembered as a Sunday school teacher at her church, a longtime volunteer in its soup kitchen and a substitute teacher in Buffalo Public Schools.