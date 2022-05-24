United Arab Emirates detects first case of monkeypox

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Health authorities in the United Arab Emirates say they have detected the country’s first case of the monkeypox virus in a young woman who traveled from West Africa. The government said little about the patient, but stressed that authorities were investigating her contacts and “taking all necessary measures” to limit the spread of monkeypox. The statement did not say where the case had been discovered in the federation of seven sheikhdoms, which includes the capital of Abu Dhabi and tourist hub of Dubai. The World Health Organization has identified over 100 cases globally. The case in the UAE marks the first reported on the Arabian Peninsula.