Judge: Surfside collapse property owners bumped up to $96M

By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press

People who owned condominiums in the Florida building that collapsed nearly a year ago but didn’t suffer a loss of life will together collect at least $96 million from a court settlement. The initial amount for property owners was set at $83 million, but Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman agreed at a hearing Tuesday that the higher amount was proper. Families of the 98 people killed in the June 24 Champlain Towers collapse will share about $1 billion. The exact details will be settled by Friday.

