Sheriff: Man slain by cop who thought he saw gun was unarmed

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist who was shot and killed by a deputy in South Carolina who thought he had a gun after a 40-mile chase turned out to be unarmed. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting early Saturday remains under investigation by state agents and deputy Christopher Owens is on paid leave, Investigators say 58-year-old Arthur Page II was shot at least once in the body after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 20. The sheriff’s office says deputy Owens thought Page had a gun as he tried to run from the wreck, but no weapon was found as crews tried to save his life.