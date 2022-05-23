Poland’s divisive disciplinary body restores judge to work

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s controversial disciplinary chamber of the top court has changed its own previous ruling and ordered an outspoken judge reinstated to work. The decision Monday comes as Poland’s leaders are urgently debating abolishing the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. The chamber has been a sore point in relations with the European Union and an obstacle in obtaining much-needed EU funds for Poland. Poland’s right-wing government has drawn EU criticism when it used the chamber to suspend judges who have been critical of the changes it made to the judiciary. Judge Pawel Juszczyszyn was suspended in early 2020 and has been battling for reinstatement. His superior has now vowed to reinstate him within weeks.