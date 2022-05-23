Man charged with threatening Oklahoma US Rep. Kevin Hern

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man known for showing up uninvited at political events to get close to politicians has been charged with cyberstalking and threatening an Oklahoma congressman and his family. In a statement Monday, federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Keith Charles Eisenberger of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is charged with threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder Rep. Kevin Hern. A criminal complaint says Eisenberger believed Hern was appointed illegally to the seat in November 2018 without Eisenberger being considered for the job. An attorney for Eisenberger declined to comment on the case.