Abortion access a focus of Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas

By ACACIA CORONADO

Report for America/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the only anti-abortion Democrats remaining in Congress, will face progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros on in a runoff for the nomination in South Texas’ largest district. Cuellar has faced increased scrutiny over his views as he heads into the tightest race of his career against the 28-year-old immigration attorney. The primary runoff comes just weeks after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft showed the justices poised to overturn a constitutional right to abortion that has been in place for 50 years. In March, Cisneros forced the runoff after she came within 1,000 votes of Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent, in the primarily Hispanic district with a large Catholic population.