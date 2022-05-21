New York judge approves new maps for August primaries

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats in New York will face new challenges from Republicans and be drawn into interparty battles under new redistricting maps released late Friday. A rural judge approved the maps that will set political district boundaries in New York over the next decade and give Democrats less of an edge in their quest for control of the U.S. House than they originally hoped. But they set up battles between Democrats like U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, and an open battle for the 10th Congressional District. The maps produced by an outside expert are more favorable to Republicans and more competitive than the previous maps drawn by the Democratically-controlled state Legislature.