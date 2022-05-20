Bulgaria rejects EU pressure to allow N Macedonia to join

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is sticking to its position blocking North Macedonia’s accession talks with the European Union. That is happening despite growing pressures from Bulgaria’s Western partners to lift its veto on North Macedonia joining the bloc following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi wrapped up talks Friday with Bulgarian officials, saying he would return in three weeks to seek Bulgaria’s “yes” to the negotiations. But hours later, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov reiterated his position that the government would “not do anything based on external pressure.” Sofia is pushing for North Macedonia to pass constitutional guarantees protecting the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia.