Norway: At least 3 injured in ‘random’ stabbing attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police say a person with a knife has wounded at least three people in a random attack in a village near Oslo. They say the perpetrator has been arrested and one person was critically wounded. The incident took place on Friday in Nore, a village in the Numedal valley. Norwegian broadcaster TV2 says there several ambulances were at the site, plus numerous police vehicles. Nore also is close to Kongsberg, where five people were fatally stabbed and four wounded in October when a man attacked strangers with a bow and arrows and knives.