10 workers trapped after tunnel collapses in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir says 10 workers are trapped in a tunnel in the Himalayan region. The mountainous highway tunnel was under construction when it collapsed Thursday night in the southern Ramban district. An official at the government’s disaster management department said Friday that three workers trapped at the entrance of the tunnel have been rescued. They are being treated at a hospital. Emergency workers were using earthmovers to clear the wreckage and rescue those who remain trapped. The official said the section that collapsed was an approach tunnel used for ventilation and moving supplies and equipment to the main, under-construction tunnel.