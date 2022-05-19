With sequel plans, Rob Reiner turns ‘Spinal Tap’ up to 11

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — Rob Reiner is getting the band back together. Reiner is at the Cannes Film Festival for anniversary screening on the beach of “This Is Spinal Tap” and to drum up excitement for the just-announced sequel that will also see Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest reprise their roles as band members David St. Hubbins, Derek Smalls and Nigel Tufnel. In an interview, Reiner acknowledges “the bar is high” for a “Spinal Tap” nearly 40 years after the original. But he’s hoping the comedy cult classic, like the band’s amps, goes up to 11.