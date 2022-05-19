Jan. 6 panel asks GOP lawmaker to testify about Capitol tour

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection sent a letter to another House Republican in an effort to learn more about a tour he led of the building the day before the deadly attack. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia is the latest GOP lawmaker to be asked to cooperate with the House select committee probing the violence that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. The voluntary request to Loudermilk comes a week after the committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, issued a series of striking subpoenas to a number of their Republican colleagues, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.