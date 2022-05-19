At Times Square rampage trial, victims recount day’s horrors

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The screaming people, car tires screeching and an engine revving are sounds that still haunt them. Those recollections are central to victims’ testimony at the ongoing trial of Richard Rojas, the man behind the wheel of a car that killed one and injured more than 20 others in Times Square in 2017. The 31-year-old Rojas has pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and other charges. His lawyers say he had a mental breakdown that day and didn’t have the capacity to understand what he was doing. Prosecutors are largely relying on the harrowing testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas.